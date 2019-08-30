Woman dies after falling on train tracks in Chicago

Posted 10:34 am, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, August 30, 2019

CHICAGO, Illinois — A 35-year-old woman has died in Chicago after she fell on train tracks and was electrocuted, according to a report by WGN.

Chicago Police say the woman was standing on the platform just south of downtown just before 6 a.m. on Friday when she apparently suffered a medical emergency and fell onto the Red Line tracks, reported the Associated Press.

Police said the woman was found on the tracks in a restricted area, according to WGN. She showed signs of electrocution and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two Chicago Transit Authority workers were also taken to a nearby hospital after suffering panic attacks.

The incident is being investigated as a crime as of Friday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

