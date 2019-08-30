Week 2 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to… Orion!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORION, Illinois - Week One of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was fantastic at Sherrard High School and the GMQC crew is already gearing up for Week Two.

On Friday, September 6th, we're heading to Orion High School, home of the Chargers. The team takes on Kewanee later that night at home. The game starts at 7 p.m.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders at the school at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

This week's pep rally is sponsored by BankORION.

We'll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m.

NEW THIS YEAR: We want students to show off any unique talents they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, you can do a rubik's cube really fast, or you can say the alphabet really fast backwards) we want to know about it. Maybe we'll show you off live on the air Friday morning.

We are super excited to come to Orion! Hopefully the Chargers have just as much spirit as the Tigers.