The Rust Belt hosts first-ever Iron + Grain Maker Festival

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- A new festival highlighting local artists is making its debut at the Rust Belt in East Moline.

This is the first year the two-day festival is being held.

The Iron + Grain Maker Festival begins Friday, August 30 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. and picks back up on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to the festival is free and will include:

glass-blowin and wood-carving demonstrations

live music

local food trucks

local craft beer

bounce house, face painting, chalk art, and more!

Andrew Dasso with Streamline Artisans, and organizers of the event, said the goal is to showcase local food, drinks and artists from around the Midwest.

"We wanted to kind of showcase the artisan work that streamline artisans does with furniture and woodworking and metal," Dasso said.

Tami Harmsen, a local artist that makes hand-made jewelry, owns Talliha Designs. She said she was excited to be apart of the event's first year.

"I think it's a great way for our artists to get out and meet people in the community," Harmsen said. "(And) a great way for the community to get to know them."