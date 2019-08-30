Roof fire at Fort Dodge prison catches fire

Posted 5:22 pm, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, August 30, 2019

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A fire on the roof of a prison in Fort Dodge appears to be under control.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says the fire was reported about 2 p.m. Friday, August 30 at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

Officials said they believe the fire started on the roof of a prison housing unit where contractors were making repairs.

Local fire officials say the fire appears to be under control.

The Corrections Department says all prison staff, contractors and inmates are accounted for.

The Fort Dodge facility is a medium security prison designed to hold a maximum of 1,400 inmates, overseen by a staff of about 260 people.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.