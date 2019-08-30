QC Harm Reduction aims to save lives with Narcan kits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The QC Harm Reduction's main goal is to save lives. No matter who you are or what you are involved in, they believe everyone deserves respect.

This year alone, QC Harm Reduction volunteers have passed out 3,756 vials of naloxone, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses and commonly known by the brand name Narcan, to people throughout the community.

'We're trying to get our neighborhoods and our communities cleaned up so we're doing a lot of sharps containers and condom dispensers, but our primary focus is getting out and getting Narcan to anybody," Kim Brown, President of QC Harm Reduction said.

"Everyone should carry it. There's no excuse it's just being a good citizen."

Brown said there is no excuse for someone you love to die from an overdose.

Passing out Narcan kits to people throughout the Quad Cities gives everyone the opportunity to save anyone they might cross paths with. The nonprofit serves both sides of the river making the kits more accessible for those who want to get involved.

The group is currently pushing for more community involvement and education on how to help those struggling with addiction.

"People need to have that treatment option available in our community and we need a lot more providers doing that so we can get people in recovery and help them make positive change," Brown said.

As part of International Overdose Awareness day, QC Harm Reduction is hosting their annual Overdose Awareness Walk on Saturday, August 31 at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport at 10 a.m.