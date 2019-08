Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weekend travelers will be glad to know that gas prices are at a three-year low this Labor Day weekend.

Iowa Quad City gas stations are are seeing prices of around $2.40 per gallon, about one quarter lower than last year, and their Illinois counterparts are at about $2.60. These aren't too far off the AAA-reported national average of $2.59 a gallon.

These prices are also compared to the prices around Memorial Day weekend this past summer, which were slightly higher.