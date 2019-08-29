WATCH: Old Alliant plant is imploded in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The former Alliant Energy plant in Marshalltown is no longer standing, after workers imploded the building.

The building, which had stood since the 1950s, was imploded on Thursday, August 29, according to a report by WHO. Workers had been dismantling the building for the past year, to get ready for the implosion.

The plant was closed as the company transitioned to using cleaner energy, according to the report. A newer facility is now in use that works better with wind and solar energy.

Most of the materials that were leftover from the demolition are set to be recycled.