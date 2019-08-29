× Strong storm potential for parts of the area later today

We’re keeping an eye for the development of showers and thunderstorms for parts of the area as we head toward the evening hours. One or two of these storms have the potential to become severe with the highest risk being damaging winds and hail. Still believe the area at most risk will be along the Highway 34 corridor and points south.

Skies will quiet down later this evening as skies become partly cloudy with overnight lows around the 60 degree mark.

Great looking weather to end the work week with bright skies returning and highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll start off the Labor Day weekend a bit wet, breezy and cool. A few showers Saturday morning with another wave later that day, so not a total washout for outdoor plans. However, combine clouds with a breezy east wind and you have temperatures not getting out of the 60s for most of the area.

Fortunately, we do recover nicely both Sunday and Monday. After seeing upper 70s and dry conditions on Sunday comes much brighter skies and lower 80s Labor Day, Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

