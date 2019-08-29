× Wanted felon busted in Moline with unmarked gun and 7 different drugs

MOLINE, Illinois- A wanted Moline man was arrested after a chase with an unmarked gun and several different drugs.

Thursday, August 29 around 7:46 a.m. a Moline Police Detective claimed to see Jayson D. Kenney 28, of Moline, walking in the 3400-block of 19th Avenue, Moline.

Kenney had a previously issued felony warrant for his arrest and when officers attempted to arrest Kenney, he fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Kenney was captured and placed under arrest in the 1900-block of 35th Street.

According to police, Kenney was found in possession of a revolver with the serial number rubbed off and seven different types of illegal narcotics.

Though the incident took place near several Moline Schools, the incident was resolved in under a minute and there was no threat to the students.

Kenney was taken to Rock Island County Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated unlawful use of weapons, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer as well as the outstanding warrant for aggravated fleeing/eluding a peace officer.

The warrant had been issued on August 23 for a case that originated out of the Rock Island Police Department.