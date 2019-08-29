Wanted felon busted in Moline with unmarked gun and 7 different drugs

Posted 2:48 pm, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:18PM, August 29, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois- A wanted Moline man was arrested after a chase with an unmarked gun and several different drugs.

Thursday, August 29 around 7:46 a.m. a Moline Police Detective claimed to see Jayson D. Kenney 28, of Moline, walking in the 3400-block of 19th Avenue, Moline.

Kenney had a previously issued felony warrant for his arrest and when officers attempted to arrest Kenney, he fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Kenney was captured and placed under arrest in the 1900-block of 35th Street.

According to police, Kenney was found in possession of a revolver with the serial number rubbed off and seven different types of illegal narcotics.

Though the incident took place near several Moline Schools, the incident was resolved in under a minute and there was no threat to the students.

Kenney was taken to Rock Island County Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated unlawful use of weapons, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer as well as the outstanding warrant for aggravated fleeing/eluding a peace officer.

The warrant had been issued on August 23 for a case that originated out of the Rock Island Police Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.