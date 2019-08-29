× John Deere elects new CEO to start in November

MOLINE, Illinois — John Deere has elected a new member to their Board of Directors, who will serve as the Chief Executive Officer come November.

The Deere & Company Board of Directors elected John C. May on Thursday, August 29, according to a statement from Ken Golden, the company’s director of global public relations. May has with with the company since 1997 and has served as Deere’s President and Chief Operating Officer since April of 2019.

The election makes May the 10th CEO in the company’s 182-year history. He is expected to take on his new role November 4.

