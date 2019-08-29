Grilling with Cookies: Stuffed burgers

MOLINE, Illinois -- Here's what you need to know to make stuffed burgers on the grill.

Recipe from cookiesbbq.com

DIRECTIONS:

Mix patty ingredients together and make up 4 patties.

Mix crumbled bacon, Cookies BBQ Sauce and ranch dressing together. Make a small indentation in the center of each patty. Spoon 1 T. of the above mixture in it and top with a square of cheese. Put another patty over the top and seal around the edges. Do the same with the other patties. Grill or pan fry until done.