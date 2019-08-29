Grilling with Cookies: Delicious bacon worthy of paring with beans or burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Here's how to make burger-worthy bacon on the grill.

Start with a pound of bacon, have Cookies flavor enhancer and some brown sugar handy.

Directions:

On the smoker:

Set your smoker to 325 degrees. Lightly season one side of the bacon with Cookies Flavor Enhancer and the sugar of your choice. (Use care not to over season.) Place strips on the smoker seasoned side up for approximately 25 minutes or until done to your liking. Do not turn the bacon over during cooking.

On the grill:

Turn your grill to low heat. Lightly season one side of the bacon with Cookies Flavor Enhancer and the sugar of your choice. (Use care not to over season.) Place strips on the grill seasoned side up and watch closely for flare-ups. (GrillGrates are recommended to prevent flare-ups.) Do not turn the bacon over during cooking. Remove from the grill when it is done to your liking.

Here's a recipe for Cookies Quick Style Beans:

1– 28 oz. can oven-style baked beans 1/2 c. Cookies Western BBQ Sauce 1/4 c. packed brown sugar 1 T. Cookies Flavor Enhancer 1/2 c. finely chopped onion, optional 4 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbed, optional