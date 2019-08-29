× Gov. Pritzker requesting disaster declaration over Spring flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- Governor JB Pritzker has officially requested a federal disaster declaration over the floods in Illinois that started in February 2019.

Governor Pritzker requested Individual Assistance for 22 counties and Public Assistance for 32 counties.

If approved, a federal disaster declaration would help local governments, residents, and businesses affected by this historic flood recover from the disaster by allowing them to apply for grants and loans to assist with storm-related expenses and losses.

Counties included in the Public Assistance would be: Adams; Alexander; Bureau; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Fulton; Greene; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jackson; Jersey; Knox; LaSalle; Lee; Madison; Mercer; Monroe; Morgan; Peoria; Pike; Randolph; Rock Island; Schuyler; Scott; St. Clair; Stephenson; Tazewell; Union; Whiteside; and Winnebago counties.

Counties included in the Individual Assistance and U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans request are: Adams; Alexander; Calhoun; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jackson; Jersey; Knox; Madison; Mercer; Monroe; Peoria; Pike; Randolph; Rock Island; Stephenson; Union; Whiteside; Winnebago; and Woodford counties.