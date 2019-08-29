Five Illinois dispensaries awarded licenses to sell recreational marijuana starting January 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five medical dispensaries around Illinois have been given licenses to also sell recreational marijuana.

According to a report by Chicago Tribune the licenses were awarded on Thursday, August 29.

The licenses are going to dispensaries in Effingham, Mundelein, Canton, Naperville, and Joliet, according to the report. Starting on January 1, 2020 those facilities will be allowed to legally sell marijuana for recreational use.

The legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has sparked enforcement concerns on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities.

Illinois became the 11th state in the country to legalize recreational marijuana, after Governor J.B. Pritzker approved the legislation in June.