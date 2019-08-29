Dixon PD seek help identifying woman in connection to hit and run investigation

Posted 9:57 am, August 29, 2019

Image from the Dixon Police Department, 8-28-2019

DIXON, Illinois — Dixon Police are sharing a photo of a woman they are looking to identify as they investigate a hit and run that happened at Walmart.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 27 around 1:30 p.m. at the Walmart in Dixon, which is located on South Galena Avenue, according to a statement from police.

Police said the vehicle involved in the hit and run was a gray Toyota Scion.  If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411.

