Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa- In a post on Facebook, police are asking for help to identify a woman they say might be linked to counterfeit bills in Burlington.

The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the woman and the Chrysler 200 in the pictures.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.