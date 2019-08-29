BREAKFAST WITH… the New Kingdom Trailriders Showing Off Therapeutic Horseback Riding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It's horseback riding, but it's so much more."

On Thursday, August 29th, we had "Breakfast With..." Jodie Barton, the Executive Director of the New Kingdom Trailriders, located in Sherrard, Illinois. The nonprofit has been around since 1984 and helps people with physical, mental, social, and emotional disabilities through therapeutic horseback riding.



The goal of the New Kingdom Trailriders is to use horses to engage people of all ages and backgrounds and encourage them to create active, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. In 2019, this organization will serve between 200 and 250 riders.



In order to keep its program going, the New Kingdom Trailriders is holding its 2nd Annual Join the Journey Fundraising Event on Friday, September 20th at the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island. For details, click here.

During Good Morning Quad Cities and afterwards on the WQAD Facebook Page, the New Kingdom Trailriders gave us a demonstration with some of their riders and horses inside their barn. Click the videos below to see how this program works: