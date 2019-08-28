WQAD Sports August 28th- Martin Eligible for Iowa, Illini eager to get started, Assumption Preview and more

  • Oliver Martin immediately eligible to play for Hawkeyes
  • Illini prepare for Akron
  • Score Preview- Assumption
  • Brewers avoid sweep by Cardinals
  • Cubs out slug Mets
  • Madison Keys advances to 3rd round at U.S. Open
