- Oliver Martin immediately eligible to play for Hawkeyes
- Illini prepare for Akron
- Score Preview- Assumption
- Brewers avoid sweep by Cardinals
- Cubs out slug Mets
- Madison Keys advances to 3rd round at U.S. Open
WQAD Sports August 28th- Martin Eligible for Iowa, Illini eager to get started, Assumption Preview and more
-
WQAD Sports June 17th- Saber pitching shines in sweep of Solon
-
WQAD Sports July 15th – Assumption softball punches ticket to State
-
WQAD Sports – June 11th
-
Let’s Move Quad Cities: Former Assumption football player thanks ORA doctor before heading to the pros
-
WQAD Sports May 6th- Life is Bigger than Sports
-
-
JDC Preview Show – 2018 Champion Michael Kim sits down with Matt Randazzo
-
Illinois House approves fingerprinting gun owners
-
Matthew Wolff arrives at Deere Run after whirlwind 24 hours
-
Sportscast: Assumption wins two over Davenport North and more
-
Lottery players would get refunds under $4.3 million settlement
-
-
STATE BASEBALL: Assumption bests Boone, Central DeWitt dominates Centerville
-
STATE SOFTBALL: Assumption three-peats, North Scott falls in 4A title game
-
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to customers with last name Green or Greene