What’s the best plant for a kid? ‘The coleus’

If you're looking for a plant to get your kids interested in gardening, a coleus may be your best bet.

Plant and garden expert Craig Hignight presented the idea during his weekly Q&A segment on News 8 at 11. Hignight said the coleus is an easy plant to grow that would capture a child's interest.

"They're easy to propagate," said Hignight. "You can take a cutting and just put it in water and wait for the roots to come out so the child can see where the roots come from and they're colorful.

Hignight said the coleus makes a great plant for your window sill and can even stick around on a sunny sill during the winter.

Click here for more information on how to grow a coleus.