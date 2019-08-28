USA may lose Measles elimination status after recent outbreaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES- The United States could lose it's measles elimination status this coming October.

The director of the Center For Disease Control says there's a 'reasonable chance' the USA will lose its status in October due to the ongoing outbreak in New York.

The outbreak started in September of 2018, and more than 600 cases have been confirmed.

29 other states have had measles outbreaks in the past 12 months.

Officials say the World Health Organization removes the elimination status if an outbreak lasts for more than one year.