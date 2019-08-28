Quad City bicyclists push city leaders to improve, add bike trails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Quad City bicyclists are pushing for more funding to improve and connect bike trails.

Rails to Trails Conservancy, a non-profit aimed at preserving and expanding national bike trails, invited city leaders, the Quad City Bicycle Club, Ride Illinois, Iowa's Natural Heritage Foundation, Visit Quad Cities and more

The non-profit's goal is to connect 3,700 miles of bicycle and pedestrian trails across the country, to complete the Great American Rail Trail. There are nearly 100 gaps in the trail nationwide.

Rails to Trails led bicyclists along the Riverfront Trail in Iowa and Great River Trail in Illinois, which are part of the Great American Rail Trail.

The Quad City Bicycle Club is pushing for city leaders to improve and add new bike trails here in the area.

"We need more money," says Kathy Storm, Quad City Bicycle Club member. "The cities need to prioritize seeing the trail system in the Quad Cities as part of the infrastructure. Just like roads and sidewalks, they need to be maintained and replaced periodically."

Rails to Trails is calling on congress to increase funding for bike trails in their future federal transportation bill.