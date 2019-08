Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-The Captains Table in Moline is about to be rebuilt from the ground up after a fire destroyed the restaurant earlier in 2019.

Construction began Wednesday, August 28 but most of the heavy lifting will begin the next week.

Officials say the goal is to have a structure in place before winter comes so that crews can keep working.

So far the city invested $2,000,000 in the project.

Officials are saying the hope is for the restaurant to be back in business by April.