Lawsuit: Man assaults wife at Bettendorf hotel after workers give him room access without permission

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A woman who was assaulted by her husband at a Bettendorf hotel is suing, accusing the workers of giving him access to her room without permission.

In October of 2018, Tabbytha McMeekan was staying at the Ramada on Utica Ridge Road when she was assaulted be her estranged husband, according to the lawsuit. The suit claims that workers gave the husband McMeekan’s room number and an access key.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Vanderginst Law, also claims that the husband found out where McMeekan was staying by getting into her account with Onstar, LLC.

Onstar, LLC, as well as Shreenathji Corporation doing business as Ramada by Wyndham Bettendorf are both named in the lawsuit, filing negligence.

“McMeekan is claiming both defendants were negligent in allowing her husband to access her personal information,” read a statement from Vanderginst Law.

The suit seeks to recover damages for injuries that McMeekan sustained.