Illinois law makes it illegal to smoke in the car with someone under 18 present

Come 2020, it will be illegal in Illinois to smoke in the car when someone under 18 years old is present.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2276 into law on Friday, August 23. The bill specifies that as long as an underage person is in the car, nobody can smoke, no matter if the vehicle is moving, stopped, or has its windows down.

Police aren't permitted to make traffic stops for this offense, but the violation is considered "a petty offense" that holds a maximum of a $100 fine for the first offense. Additional violations could be up to $250.

The law goes into effect on June 1, 2020.