Here’s a look at all of the “winter forecasts,” including ours

Did you know that the "Old Farmer's Almanac" is different than the "Farmer's Almanac?" And their prognostications for the upcoming winter season are usually different.

Yesterday, the "Old Farmer's Almanac" came out with their outlook for winter which includes a dire warning:

But before believing this prognostication, one should consider their forecast for last winter:

Of course, we remember the all-time record cold and snow across the Midwest...making the forecast incredibly inaccurate. In fact, there's not much about the forecast from last year that was accurate at all (including the forecast for cold and snow in Phoenix).

The "Farmer's Almanac" is different than the "Old Farmer's Almanac." Their forecast for this upcoming winter shows "frozen and snowy" weather for the Midwest:

But a close examination of last year's outlook shows almost the same thing. It appears they just used thesaurus.com to change the words on the map.

Back here at home, we know you're looking for the most accurate forecast so we worked overtime to give you the only one you need for the upcoming winter season. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen