Governor Kim Reynolds breaks ground at Iowa’s second green site

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds visited Iowa's second green site, aimed at recruiting sustainable businesses.

It's called Anderson 400 Green Business Park, located between Leclaire and Princeton.

Half of the site will be marketed toward environmentally friendly businesses, and the rest will remain wetlands and woodlands.

"I have no doubt we'll soon celebrate the addition of many environmentally conscious employers on this property," says Governor Kim Reynolds.

This is also the first site to be be certified by private landowners.