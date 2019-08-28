× Fake $100 bills circulate around Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Phony $100 bills have been circulating around Burlington.

The Burlington Police Department is urging people to pay attention to which bills they’re handling. The fake bills have the following serial numbers on them: K20328236A and LB45440078L.

“Caution should be used when accepting any currency as the serial numbers can be easily changed,” read the statement from police.

If you have any information about these phony bills or the production and circulation of them, please call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375.