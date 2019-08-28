× Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Says She Will Cooperate With Special Prosecutor In Jussie Smollett Case

Chicago (WBBM) — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx promises to cooperate with Special Prosecutor Dan Webb as he investigates how her office handled the Jussie Smollett case.

Foxx abruptly dropped the charges against Smollett, who was accused of making up a racial and homophobic attack in Chicago.

Tuesday morning Foxx defended herself against allegations she was incompetent in her decision.

“The ability to talk about my record, the ability to talk about where we’ve been, I’m ready for that conversation all day and look forward to sharing with the people of Cook County the commitment that we have to serving them,” she said.

Webb was appointed last week to take a second look at whether Smollett should face charges.