× COMING SOON: Opening of Raising Cane’s, 2 McAlister’s Deli Locations, and Expanding Drive-Thru Coffee in Moline

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week’s updates:

Development on 53rd Street, West of Elmore Avenue, Davenport

Earlier this year, we told you the chicken fingers restaurant Raising Cane’s is going in next to the Portillo’s. Now we know company leaders hope to open the restaurant open by Tuesday, October 22nd. Dee Collins, the franchisee’s Director of Marketing says they’ll have about 115 full and part time employees.

The company just opened their latest restaurant in Iowa, in Altoona, Tuesday, July 9. If you’re interested in applying, click here.

McAlister’s Deli coming to Kimberly Road, Davenport and Seminary Street, Galesburg

Construction is in progress of a new deli at 2198 East Kimberly Road in Davenport, right in front of the Fresh Thyme grocery store. According to a representative from our local Ironworkers Union, a new McAlister’s Deli is on the way and could be open in the next few months. McAlister’s is known for their sweet iced tea, giant baked potatoes, and sandwiches that come with a big dill pickle. The parent company owns Moe’s Southwest Grill, Cinnabon, and Auntie Anne’s.

According to the Galesburg Register-Mail, there’s another McAlister’s coming to the area. This one is under construction near the Aldi on North Seminary Street in Galesburg. That location is also expected to open in just a few months.

Local Coffee Shop Expansion, 1806 15th Street Place, Moline

QC Fuel is opening its second location on the other side of Moline – near K’nees Florists and Wendt Funeral Home.

We talked with the owner, Kim Bassford, and she said their Grand Opening is scheduled for September 13th to coincide with Moline High School’s football game against Rock Island High School, since the coffee shop is located so close to the Wharton Field House.

QC Fuel’s first location is located at 2501 53rd Street in Moline.

Pedaling Around the Quad Cities

We have an update on Pedal Pub Quad Cities! We recently announced that it’s coming to our area and now the company is taking reservations here.

The 16-passenger bars on wheels arrived in the Quad Cities on August 24th. Passengers pedal the bikes themselves to different sight-seeing spots around the area with a tour guide in tow.

There are three different tours you can book: the Tour de River Bandits takes you around downtown Davenport, the Big Muddy Tour is based in the District of Rock Island, and the Yellow Buck Tour – John Deere, get it? – is all about downtown Moline. Rides are about $30/person.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with “Coming Soon” in the subject line.

