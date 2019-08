Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONA- Police responded to a call a child may have been hit by a train on Wednesday, August 28.

First responders went searching along the tracks off third street.

They brought out the K9 dog and searched for more than an hour.

Nothing was found and no one has been reported missing.

Police say incidents like this are a reminder to stay away from the tracks.

They will not continue searching unless they get more information