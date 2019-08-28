× After Missing For Months, Therapy Dog Reunited With 4-Year-Old Boy

POTOMAC, MD (WJZ) — A 4-year-old boy with disabilities was happy to be reunited with his therapy dog after it went missing in Montgomery County.

Macks went missing from Cold Spring Road in Potomac on May 13. Police said Macks may have been picked up by the local landscaping crew. After a lengthy search, hopes of reuniting Macks with his 4-year-old best friend were dwindling and police asked the public again for help finding Macks.

On August 23, the police got a call from a family saying that someone claimed to have found Macks.

Officers confirmed that Macks had indeed been found, restoring the hopes of the young boy and his family.

The person who found Macks wanted to be anonymous after such good deeds.

Later that day, Macks was reunited with his family.

The Macks’ family would like to thank all of those who helped to find Macks.