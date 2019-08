Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAMPSHIRE- A New Hampshire mom is getting her license plates taken away after she'd had it for 15 years...

Wendy Auger's plates don't have swear words but it does say "pee before we go"

Which as many parents know, is a common message for parents to say to their kids before heading out on the road.

After 15 years, the state has just noticed it. The state says phrases related to excretory acts are not permitted.