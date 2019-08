Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Channel Cat Water Taxi has been serving the Quad Cities since 1994, back when it was just a pontoon boat.

The service has since upgraded to aluminum hull, flat bottom boats.

Each season, the Channel Cat typically transports around 44,000 visitors, and was voted the 2nd "most loved attraction" by Locals Love Us. About 50% of riders are local.

