1 of 5 charged in Burlington slaying sentenced to 15 years

The five men charged in the incident from left to right: Emmanuel Spann, Andre Harris, Derrick Parker, Antoine Spann, Caesar Davison.

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — One of five men accused in a Burlington, Iowa slaying has been given 15 years in prison.

Des Moines County District Court records say 28-year-old Andre Harris was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy and other crimes. His plea deal called for him to testify against three of the others charged.

The five were charged with killing Demarcus “Peanut” Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother’s apartment in Burlington.

Another of the five, Antoine Spann, also took a deal and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The remaining three defendants are Chicago men, Caesar Davison, Emmanuel E. Jarrett Spann and a Dalton, Illinois man Derrick Parker.

