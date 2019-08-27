× Timken-Drives to lay-off dozens amidst low demand

FULTON, Illinois- Timken-Drives say they will lay-off around 61 employees because of what they call low demand.

The company released the following statement:

We continually evaluate our long-term capacity, cost competitiveness, and customer demand to ensure staffing levels at our facilities are in line with the needs of the market. We’ve seen a decline in demand for some of the products we produce at our Drives facility and have made the difficult decision to reduce staffing levels there by 61 associates, effective Sept. 3. We anticipate that demand will eventually return so that we can bring back those affected.

They say they have already notified the affected employees, who they say perform a variety of functions at the facility.

The company says it plans to call them back as demand returns.