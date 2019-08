× Ralph B. Birks Bike Trail to be closed for 2 days

MOLINE, Illinois- The Ralph B. Birks Trail along Ben Butterworth Parkway, adjacent to the Captain’s Table location, will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, August 28 and Thursday, August 29 to complete projects related to the construction of the new Captain’s Table.

The city says the path will be opened as soon as each day’s work has been completed. A temporary path is currently scheduled to be installed next week.