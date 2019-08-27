Paper tickets no longer accepted to attend Chicago Bears games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Bears fans are no longer permitted to use paper tickets to get into Soldier Field.

Instead, guests are required to use mobile tickets to get into the stadium. The team said on top of paper tickets, they are not allowing print-outs or copies of barcodes, according to a report by WGN. The purpose of going mobile is to cut down on the number of lost or counterfeit tickets.

The Chicago Bears' website includes a Mobile Ticket Guide, which advises guests to add their tickets to their phone's digital wallet before heading to the game. Each person needs a ticket for entry, so tickets should be forwarded to people arriving at a different time than the rest of the group.

If you do not have a smartphone, call the Bears Ticket office at 847-615-2327 or email them at ticket.office@bears.nfl.net.