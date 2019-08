Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- We are waiting on information from police on a crash that happened Monday, August 26, involving a car and two motorcycles.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday, off 14th Street and Harrison, near the Harrison Lofts and up the road from Central High School.

Our photographer who went to the scene, said there was a lot of debris on the road as well as first responders. No word what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.