LOUISIANA- A teen in Louisiana always makes sure that his little brother has a warm welcome after his bus ride home.

Noah Tingle greets his little brother Max every day, wearing a different costume.

Such as a football player, firefighter, Santa Claus, or max's favorite, Chewbacca. Rain or shine, Tingle is always there to greet his brother with a new costume.

Noah will be heading to college next year and will keep the daily ritual for as long as he can.