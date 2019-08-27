× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Grab and Go Snack Ideas for School

It’s back-to-school season and so on Tuesday, August 27th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us some great snack ideas that are healthy, affordable, and – most importantly – delicious!

Snacking can help kids keep their energy up, make up for skimpy or skipped breakfasts, and provide fuel before after-school sports or other activities. Adding healthy snacks between meals can also increase focus and performance. Children are able to comprehend and retain information presented in the classroom at a higher rate when their bodies are fueled consistently, according to the American Dietetic Association.

Good snacks provide carbohydrates, protein, fiber, and some healthy fat. Here are some snack suggestions to have on hand that can easily be thrown in a backpack or made quickly after school: