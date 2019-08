Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS- The Illinois State Police Twitter page put out a warning of schemes to take advantage of donations meant to honor Trooper Nick Hopkins.

Do not be fooled by FAKE fundraising accounts being set up to honor our fallen Trooper Nick Hopkins. Scammers are already trying to prey on people. We will announce any reputable links once they are vetted through the family. — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) August 24, 2019

According to their page, certain accounts have been made hoping to receive donations.

They also posted a link to the real fund that the family has approved.

Hopkins was shot and killed while serving a warrant in St. Louis.

Donations may be made to the family of Trooper Nick Hopkins by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at https://t.co/l3pZwWfvfJ. Please ensure to note in the comments “Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Fund”. *This is THE ONLY fund vetted by his family.* pic.twitter.com/cPLcjPLVvt — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) August 25, 2019

So make sure that if you choose to donate, it's the real thing!