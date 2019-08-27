Flames shoot from Muscatine home Tuesday morning

Muscatine Fire Department

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A home caught fire in Muscatine on Tuesday morning, August 27.

Firefighters were asking people to stay away from the area as they worked to put out the flames.  The home was a multi-family residence located in the 1500 block of Hershey Avenue.

A spokesperson from the Muscatine Fire Department said the fire marshal was still on scene as of 1 p.m.

WQAD News 8 is working to get details on this incident. Refresh this story for new developments.

