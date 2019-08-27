Democratic National Committee concerned about security of Iowa’s virtual caucus plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Democratic National Committee has expressed security concerns over plans to open up Iowa's Caucus to virtual participants.

The concerns came after experts, summoned by the DNC, were able to hack into a conference call between the DNC, the Iowa Democratic Party and Nevada Democratic Party, according to a report by Bloomberg. The fact that the experts were able to hack into the call raised concerns about people teleconferencing in to a virtual caucus.

For the first time, in 2020, Iowa would allow all registered Democrats to take part in the caucuses over the phone, instead of having to show up in person. Nevada is also working on a teleconference system. The DNC still needs to approve their plans.

Iowa has until September 13 to get approval from the DNC. The caucuses are set for February 3.