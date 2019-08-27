Davenport mayor suggests 20-year plan to protect downtown from flood damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Due to changing weather patterns, Davenport needs to plan for future flooding decades in advance, Mayor Frank Klipsch said at the final Davenport Flood Task Force meeting.

At the meeting Monday, August 26, the mayor said the city will have to prioritize flood protections along the nine-mile Mississippi Riverfront with the task force recommending new protections for the sewage treatment plant and keeping River Drive open during floods.

"We want to create the community we all want it to be and then we find flood protection for that," Klipsch said.

The task force was created to change Davenport's flood plan which will later be voted on by the city. To better prepare for the future, the city will hire a consulting team.