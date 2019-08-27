Watch: Biden gets ‘personal’ in new Iowa TV ad focused on health care

(CNN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is airing a new TV ad in Iowa that highlights his continued support for the Affordable Care Act, at a time when other progressive Democratic candidates are pushing for a “Medicare for All” approach.

The minute-long ad called “Personal” draws on his personal experiences after a 1972 car accident took the lives of his wife and daughter, and badly injured his sons Hunter and Beau, as well as his late son Beau’s diagnosis with brain cancer.

“Health care is personal to me. Obamacare is personal to me. When I see the President try to tear it down and others propose to replace it and start over, that’s personal to me too,” the former vice president says in the video.

As more liberal candidates are proposing enrolling all Americans in a national health plan — and, in turn, eliminating private health insurance — Biden has stuck by former President Barack Obama’s signature health care plan, proposing massive new subsidies to make health care through Obamacare’s exchanges cheaper.

“We got to build on what we did because every American deserves affordable health care,” Biden says in his ad.

The new health care ad is part of a six-figure television and digital ad purchase in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Biden’s campaign aired its first TV ad in Iowa last week entitled “Bones,” which highlighted his work alongside Obama and painted President Donald Trump as “an erratic, vicious, bullying president.”