Work to begin on I-80 Bridge, what that means for you

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY-Work on the I-80 Bridge will cause intermittent lane closures.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced construction work on the I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River will begin on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

The work is to clean and wash the structure in preparation for inspections.

Officials say there will be daytime lane closures for both Eastbound and Westbound lanes.

However, All lanes will be open to traffic from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

All lanes will be open Friday-Sunday. The washing is scheduled to be completed in approximately 2 weeks.