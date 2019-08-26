Work to begin on I-80 Bridge, what that means for you
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY-Work on the I-80 Bridge will cause intermittent lane closures.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced construction work on the I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River will begin on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
The work is to clean and wash the structure in preparation for inspections.
Officials say there will be daytime lane closures for both Eastbound and Westbound lanes.
However, All lanes will be open to traffic from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
All lanes will be open Friday-Sunday. The washing is scheduled to be completed in approximately 2 weeks.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.-DOT