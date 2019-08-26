Watch: Quad City mayors rappel 11 stories down the Hotel Blackhawk

Posted 2:18 pm, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:24PM, August 26, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Quad Cities area mayors rappelled down the Hotel Blackhawk to benefit kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

In an annual event called "Over the Edge," volunteers - or "edgers" - rappel themselves down the 11-story hotel.  On Friday, August 24, the edgers made their way down; Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Ghallager and Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch all took part.

The event is tied to a fundraiser that benefits the kids in the BBBS program.  As of Monday, August 26, more than $161,000 had been raised.  Their initial goal was $150,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.