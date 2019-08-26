Watch: Quad City mayors rappel 11 stories down the Hotel Blackhawk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Quad Cities area mayors rappelled down the Hotel Blackhawk to benefit kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

In an annual event called "Over the Edge," volunteers - or "edgers" - rappel themselves down the 11-story hotel. On Friday, August 24, the edgers made their way down; Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Ghallager and Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch all took part.

The event is tied to a fundraiser that benefits the kids in the BBBS program. As of Monday, August 26, more than $161,000 had been raised. Their initial goal was $150,000.