The Sherrard Tigers are cautiously optimistic entering the 2019 season. The caution comes from a past that has seen the Tigers win just 3 games total since 2016. The optimism comes from the experience and talent that Sherrard boasts in 2019.
Score Preview- Sherrard Tigers
-
Week 1 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to Sherrard
-
Tiger takes catnap on bed in Indian home after fleeing huge floods
-
Sherrard School District packs hundreds of ‘trauma kits’
-
Sporstcast May 25, 2019
-
Sportscast May 16, 2019
-
-
Bernie Sanders speaks to voters in Davenport
-
Help the QCAWC by becoming a foster
-
Concerned citizens say closed bridge in Cable, Illinois is a public safety concern
-
Police to host ‘National Night Out Against Crime’
-
What to expect on the last day of Quad Cities Navy Week
-
-
YOUR MONEY with Mark: How a Slowdown in Manufacturing, Jobs Growth is Impacting the Economy
-
Visitors across the world come to remember the legacy of Bix Beiderbecke
-
What success looks like for the Rock Island Fire Department