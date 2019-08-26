Score Preview- Sherrard Tigers

Posted 11:08 pm, August 26, 2019

The Sherrard Tigers are cautiously optimistic entering the 2019 season.  The caution comes from a past that has seen the Tigers win just 3 games total since 2016.  The optimism comes from the experience and talent that Sherrard boasts in 2019.

