One person injured, 2 pets killed in Burlington house fire Sunday

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- One person faced minor injuries and two pets were killed after a fire broke out at a Burlington home Sunday morning.

Flames were coming out of a front window on a two-story house in the 1100 Block of 13th Street just after 7:30 a.m., on August 25 according to a press release from Mark Crooks Burlington Fire Department fire marshal.

All three residents of the home escaped, but one faced minor injuries. Two pets died in the fire.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, according to the statement. The fire was contained in around 10 minutes by the fire department, Crooks said.

Damages on the house are estimated at $35,000 with an additional $20,000 on contents inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but does not appear intentional according to the statement.