Munchie Mondays: “Baby Shark” Cereal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- "Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo." If that song has been out of your head by now, I'm sorry to say that it may just come swimming back.

News 8's Jonathan Ketz, Madison Conner and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen embraced their inner kids Monday, August 26. They tried "Baby Shark" cereal on "Good Morning Quad Cities."

It's based on a toddler anthem that launched on YouTube in November 2015, and has gotten more than 3 million views.

The cereal has berry flavored loops and marshmallows.

Last month, we told you about the cereal making its debut. To find out where you can get it, click here.

You can also click on the video above to find out more, and if the anchors enjoyed their breakfast.